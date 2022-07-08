Heavy rains claim 12 lives in K'taka, CM discusses flood situation

Bengaluru, July 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the flood situation in various parts of the state and gave instructions for rescue and relief operations.

He was apprised that 12 people have been killed so far and 13 districts, 17 taluks, and 37 villages have been affected by floods.

As many as 495 persons are affected and authorities have rescued 90 persons and opened 4 care centres. Deaths of livestock are numbered at 65.

A total sum of Rs 735 crore has been made available with the Deputy Commissioners to take up rescue and relief operations.

With more rains forecast for the next 3-4 days, Bommai directed that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.

He also instructed that roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore transport and communication, and in case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads.

He also said that as for crop loss, a survey should be conducted immediately after the floods recede and a report submitted without any delay. Compensation should be disbursed immediately in case of loss of human lives and death of livestock, he said.

Bommai also ordered that a control room be set up to respond to people in distress, and police personnel should be available for service 24X7.

