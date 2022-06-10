Hezbollah vows to protect Lebanon's oil, gas in dispute with Israel

Beirut, June 10 Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah vowed that it has the capabilities to prevent Israel from extracting oil and gas from a disputed offshore field in the Mediterranean.

In a televised speech, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the group "will not remain silent if the Israeli enemy steals Lebanon's oil and gas wealth", reports Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that Hezbollah has the financial, military, logistical and human capabilities to stop Israel's extraction.

His remarks came a day after Israeli authorities said they "prepared to defend" the Energean Power floating gas production rig recently sent to the Karish gas field, which Israel claims is within its economic zone while Lebanon insists it lies in the disputed waters.

"All the measures adopted by the Israeli enemy cannot protect the Greek vessel in its oil extraction operations in the Karish field," Nasrallah said.

The Hezbollah leader said that Lebanon does not want war, however, in the event of a war, Israeli military leaders should be aware that it would incur more losses on the Israeli side.

He also slammed the US and Israel for not only depriving Lebanon of "natural rights" in the Karish oil but also blocking Lebanese extraction outside of the disputed areas.

Lebanon said on Monday it would invite US Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein to resume indirect border demarcation talks with Israel in a bid "to prevent any escalation that would not serve the stability in the region".

Hochstein is expected to visit Lebanon by the beginning of next week.

