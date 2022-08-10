High Court grants bail to Akali leader Majithia in drugs case

Chandigarh, Aug 10 The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted bail to senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was in jail over for over five months for his alleged involvement in a drugs case registered in December 2021.

A division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur had reserved the order on the bail plea on July 29.

Majithia, a former minister lodged in the Central Jail in Patiala, had moved the High Court for the regular bail in the case registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In his petition, Majithia said the then Congress government in the state did not leave any stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was once such target.

In an order, the High Court observed that there is no material placed on record showing possession, transportation, storing by or recovery of any contraband from the petitioner. "All recoveries in the concluded trials had been effected from specific individuals and the petitioner was not shown therein to have any role in that regard," it observed.

"We are satisfied that reasonable grounds exist to believe that the petitioner is not guilty of the offences alleged against him in the FIR and he is not likely to commit such offences while on bail," said the judges.

"It will take time for the trial to start and culminate. So no fruitful purpose is going to be served even if the petitioner is kept in judicial custody for a further indefinite period. We are of the opinion that continued detention of the petitioner, which started on February 24, is not warranted and he is entitled to be released on bail," the Bench added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor