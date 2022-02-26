High school on lockdown following possible shooting nearby in US New Mexico
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2022 07:33 AM2022-02-26T07:33:02+5:302022-02-26T07:40:08+5:30
Houston, Feb 26 A high school in Albuquerque, the largest city in southwestern US state New Mexico, has ...
Houston, Feb 26 A high school in Albuquerque, the largest city in southwestern US state New Mexico, has been on lockdown following a possible shooting nearby, local media reported.
The incident took place on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
A large police presence is near West Mesa High School. Crews are conducting an investigation east of the football field, according to a report from local media outlet KOB.com.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app