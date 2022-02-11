Hijab crisis: No ban on mobiles at educational institutions, says K'taka Min

Bengaluru, Feb 11 Karnataka's Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.

Replying to a query by reporters about speculation that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges against the backdrop of hijab row, he said: "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process. When such is the situation, how usage of mobiles can be banned?"

"Neither students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police have conducted flag marches in various districts, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Dharwad, and Hubballi as a precautionary measure amid tension against the backdrop of hijab row.

Two teams of armed policemen have taken out flag march in sensitive areas of Hubballi to send out a strong signal to the anti-social elements and instil confidence among parents as high schools are reopening from Monday.

The police also took out march in communally-sensitive Vijayapura. Flag march was undertaken in arterial roads and sensitive pockets of the historical city.

Police march was also taken out in Udupi, from where the hijab row started.

The Karnataka High Court has given interim order banning both hijab and saffron shawls until its final orders.

