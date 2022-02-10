Hijab row: CM appeals for peace, K'taka HC to hear plea today

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday appealed to all leaders including those from the ruling party to refrain from making statements on hijab row that has snowballed into a major crisis in the state and is a subject of discussion at international levels as well. Meanwhile, the three judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will take up the matter on Thursday afternoon.

"The issue of school uniform has been referred to a three-judge bench. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges to prevent any untoward incident. I request all not to heed to the outside provocation. It is the responsibility of all to maintain peace," he stated.

"When the court is seized of the matter we have to maintain restraint. In a democracy, we have to respect the court verdict. The solution can be found only if there is peace. Again I request leaders not to issue statements on this matter," CM Bommai stated.

He explained that he is meeting with Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and officers of the department. "I have also invited Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Comprehensive discussions would be held regarding the developments in the state. We will discuss how to bring about peace, cordial atmosphere, bond and discipline among students like before," he said.

Bommai maintained that there is no use of arguments and counterarguments. "We have to be responsible as it is a matter which concerns children. We have to be sensitive and let the court decide," he said.

Hijab row started last month with few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab were denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintain that the students who used to come without hijab suddenly started coming in hijab. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.

