Himachal Cabinet pays tributes to live lost in natural calamity

Shimla, Aug 22 Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday expressed grief and paid tributes to the people who lost their lives due to massive devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains.

At the meeting here, the Revenue Department gave a presentation on disaster management and losses incurred to public and private properties.

The Cabinet decided to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, wherein the memorandum of undertaking will be for 40 years. The royalty will be as 15 per cent for the first 12 years, 20 for the next 18 years and 30 per cent for the remaining 10 year period. Thereafter, the project shall revert back to the government free of cost and free from all encumbrances and liabilities.

However, the royalty payable to the state for an extended period will not be less than 50 per cent.

It also decided to withdraw the relaxation given for staggered free power royalty in favour of the SJVN and the NHPC for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaula Sidh, 382 MW Sunni dam and 500 MW Dugar hydroelectric projects with immediate effect.

The Cabinet decided to rationalize the tariff of water cess to be charged from the hydel power projects.

It gave its approval to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 65,000 to Rs 2 lakh under the Himachal Pradesh Widow Remarriage Scheme.

The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the support price of apple, mango and citrus fruits being procured under the Market Intervention Scheme for 2023-24. The support price of apple and mango will be Rs 12 per kg instead of Rs 10.50. Additionally, the support price of kinnow, malta and orange has been increased to Rs 12 per kg from Rs 9.50, whereas the support price of galgal and lemon has been enhanced to Rs 10 from Rs 8 per kg.

The Cabinet gave consent to increase the honorarium of cook-cum-helper under the Mid Day Meal Yojna from April 1 to Rs 500 per month, enabling them to get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 3,500 per month. This will benefit 21,431 people.

It also decided to enhance the wage rates under MGNREGS from Rs 224 to Rs 240 in non-tribal areas and Rs 294 from Rs 280 in tribal areas from August 15.

It gave its consent to include sanitary workers under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme to provide them health insurance.

