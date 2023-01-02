Himachal CM opens Winter Carnival Manali

Manali, Jan 2 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the five-day national-level Winter Carnival Manali by offering prayers at the historic Hadimba Temple and flagging off the carnival parade here.

Sukhu also envisaged keen interest in tableaux presented by 'mahila mandals', various departments and institutions on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the cultural programme at Manu Rangshala by lighting the lamp.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister announced enhancement in 'Protsahan Rashi' of 'mahila mandals' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

He also announced that an indoor stadium and ice skating rink would be constructed in Manali to promote more tourism and other activities.

The Chief Minister further announced construction of the Manali bypass to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.

He said wayside facilities would be created at Solang Nallah to facilitate the tourists. He said this would provide better facilities to the tourists visiting the Atal Tunnel.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to fulfil all 10 promises in a phased manner made by the Congress during the assembly elections. The old pension scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting.

He said women in the age group of 18 years to 60 years would also be provided Rs 1,500 per month as promised in the election manifesto.

Sukhu said the government is committed to protect the environment and has decided to encourage electric vehicles in a big way. To begin with, 18 transport vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles by January 15.

He said better charging infrastructure will also be created in the state so that people can opt for electric vehicles.

