Himachal CM wants timely forest clearances for development projects

New Delhi, Feb 27 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for timely forest clearances for expediting ongoing development projects in the state.

Sukhu urged him to ensure early forest approvals in a time-bound manner for construction of heliports and green corridors as mandated by the state government for making Himachal 'Green Energy State' by 2025 and other major ongoing projects.

The tough geological conditions of the state necessitate constructing heliports not only to facilitate tourists but also to cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise. A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports, he urged the Union Minister.

The state government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing the necessary infrastructure for it by constructing an adequate number of e-charging stations. Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and state highways. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target, said the Chief Minister.

Pending forest clearances create unnecessary delays in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads and bridges and ropeways, etc. He urged that these approvals should be given as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister advocated that the state forest officers should work in unison with the central-level officers and should take up the cases pending with the ministry so that approval can be accorded on time.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the state's water reservoirs, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism guidelines, an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Union minister assured all possible help to the state, it added.

