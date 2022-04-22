Himachal emerges as frontrunner, says Nadda

Dharamsala, April 22 Himachal Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured the state emerged as a frontrunner in development and this is possible with a 'double engine government', BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday.

Addressing the largely attended 'Abhinandan Rally' organised in his honour at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, Nadda said 9.37 lakh farmers of the state are being provided Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

He said over 8.37 lakh water connections were provided in the state under the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission in two years.

However, in the last 40 years, only 8 lakh water connections were provided in the state. He said over 5.40 lakh people were registered under the HIMCARE and over 18,000 patients registered under Sahara Yojna.

While thanking the people of Kangra district for according him rousing welcome, Nadda, who belongs to this state, said the BJP government is committed to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people as it is a proactive government.

He said that the Centre is committed to make India a 'Vishwa Guru'. Apart from providing over 185 crore free vaccines to the people, vaccines were exported to several countries. He also appreciated the efforts of the state in becoming the first in the country in administering first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The BJP national president said the Central government provided free ration to over 80 crore people in the country.

Also, the Centre succeeded in bringing back over 24,000 students stranded in Ukraine, out of which about 430 students were from Himachal Pradesh. He said even students of Pakistan were rescued from Ukraine by hoisting Indian Flag on their vehicles. This was the picture of changing India and was possible only due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Nadda was accorded rousing welcome en-route from the airport in Gaggal, near here, to the venue of the rally at Nagrota Bagwan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur said the state was fortunate that the son of the soil was heading the largest political party of the world.

He said almost every party worker has a sweet memory of working with the BJP national President. A common man from a humble background can lead the biggest political party of the world could only happen in the BJP, as all other parties are confined to a particular family or region.

Thakur said it is fortunate for the people of the state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home and is always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.

He said during the pandemic the national leadership ensured that no one in the country was deprived of food, masks, sanitisers and other essentialities. Party workers of the state also did commendable work during the pandemic by providing over 50 lakh masks to the needy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor