Himachal Guv meets PM Modi, apprises PM about losses incurred due to rains

New Delhi, July 21 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the losses incurred due to heavy rains and cloudbursts in the hill state.

The Governor informed the Prime Minister about the relief and rescue operations being undertaken by the state government and the NDRF and thanked him for the support of central government for releasing funds and deploying paramilitary forces and NDRF, the officials said.

Shukla said that he had also reviewed the situation and personally visited affected areas in Mandi and Solan districts of the state. The Prime Minister assured of all possible support.

Earlier in the day, the Governor also met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains earlier this month, leading to landslide and flood like situation in several districts and even national highways have been washed at several places across the state.

