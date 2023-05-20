Himachal mulling to start canabis cultivation for non-narcotic use: Minister

Shimla, May 20 The Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, said on Saturday that the state government is considering to start cultivation of cannabis for industrial and non-narcotic use.

A government committee constituted for this purpose has already visited the Aromatic Plant Centre at Shailakui in Dehradun.

Negi said that during the visit, the committee members obtained detailed information on various aspects for starting cannabis cultivation. Technical information has also been obtained from experts.

He said that cannabis cultivation not only ensures livelihood, but can also be used for industrial and medicinal purposes on a large scale.

During the visit, the Director of the Aromatic Plant Centre, Nripendra Chauhan, apprised the committee about the various technical aspects.

He said in 2022, the global market of industrial hemp was about Rs 5,600 crore, which is expected to increase to about Rs 15,000 crore by 2027.

