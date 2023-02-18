Himachal Pradesh CM greets Shiv Pratap Shukla on assuming office of Governor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accompanied by his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri greeted Shiv Pratap Shukla on assuming the office of the Governor of the state on Saturday.

On the recent deployment of Shukla as HP's Governor, CM Sukhu expressed hope that his tenure would be eventful and the State would immensely benefit from his vast experiences.

Shukla was announced as the state's Governor on Sunday alongside a slew of other significant transfers including the Governors of 12 states and the Lt. Governor of 1 UT appointed by order of the President of India.

He is the 29th person to assume the office of Governor of the Himalayan state superseding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Shukla a resident of Rudrapur in UP's Gorakhpur has served as the Union Minister of State (MoS) Finance and has been a 4-time MLA, besides spending a tenure in Rajya Sabha as well.

Shukla started his political journey with RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).Talking withpreviously Shukla said, "I would like to thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister for giving me this responsibility under their leadership. Whatever responsibility will be assign to me, I will try to fulfil all and give my hundred per cent during my work tenure."

Furthermore, he said, "I would definitely like to thank all my supporters and well-wishers who gathered at the residence to thank me for this. They all welcomed me with flowers, garlands and sweets and I am delighted."

( With inputs from ANI )

