Himachal Pradesh is peaceful place, all are safe here: CM Sukhu on Manikaran incident

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that state is a peaceful place and everyone is safe here after reports of violence in the Kullu district.

The Chief Minster while talking to the media about the Manikaran incident stated that this matter is not religious or political, it was a clash between two groups of youth.

"The situation is normal, any antisocial elements will not be spared either they are from Himachal Pradesh. Our people have spoken to the Gurudwara management and have also assured safety to them. This matter is neither political nor religious it was a clash between two groups of youth not everything is normal. We welcome all tourists here who come for Manikaran Gurudwara for homage in large numbers, Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful place and all are safe here" CM Sukhu said.

Punjab Director General of Police IPS Gaurav Yadav on Monday assured citizens and tourists coming to Himachal that the situation is peaceful in Himachal Pradesh's Gurudwara Sahib Manikaran.

DGP Punjab Police assurance has come following reports of a viral video where several people who could be tourists were seen pelting stones and breaking glass windows in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

In this regard, DGP Punjab Police took to Twitter to provide assurance to the people

"The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice & @PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order and Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech" DGP Punjab police tweeted.

In another tweet, DGP Punjab Police also assured pilgrim tourists coming to the state.

"Pilgrims from all parts of the country are welcome to visit without any fear (2/2)" he tweeted.

The office of DGP Himachal Police has also issued a press note in this regard where it urged the citizens not to fall for fake news.

"This is regarding the Manikaran incident of last night and early morning. Do notfall prey to fake news and rumour-mongering. The DGP- HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Sh. Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Police assures of hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims" said the press release.

In this regard, Himachal Police has also tweeted " Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh.

"DGP H.P Sanjay Kundu has spoken to Punjab Chief Secretary Shri Vijay Kumar Janjua and Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Shri Prabodh Saxena. DIG Central Range Shri Madhusudhan Sharma and S.P Kullu Sakshi Verma are at the spot." Himachal Police tweeted.

According to police officials, an FIR has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

