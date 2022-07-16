Himachal to celebrate 75 years of existence by holding 75 events

Shimla, July 16 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of the high-powered committee to celebrate 75 years of existence of the state in a befitting manner by organising 75 events across the state.

An official statement quoting Thakur said the events would be presided over by him and Union Ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone has made their contribution in development and progress of the state in the past 75 years.

He said the event should not be a ceremonial one but should create a sense of contact with each and every person of the state. A special event would also be held to honour the achievers of the state in various fields.

The Chief Minister said the main focus would be on highlighting the achievements, policies and programmes of the government, for which departments must provide their promotional material and brochures to highlight their developmental journey.

