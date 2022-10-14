Himachal's cool environs heat up with poll announcement
By IANS | Published: October 14, 2022 07:15 PM 2022-10-14T19:15:04+5:30 2022-10-14T19:30:13+5:30
Shimla, Oct 14 The political landscape in the cool environs of Himachal Pradesh heated up with the Election ...
Shimla, Oct 14 The political landscape in the cool environs of Himachal Pradesh heated up with the Election Commission on Friday announcing the poll schedule for the 68-member Assembly - polling on November 12 and counting of ballots on December 8.
Political observers told the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app