Hindi film to be screened in Manipur after gap of over 20 years on I-Day

Imphal, Aug 15 First time in more than 20 years, a Hindi film would be screened in Manipur on the Independence Day.

The Hmar Students' Association (HSA), an organisation of tribal students, has planned to screen a Hindi film on Tuesday evening at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur.

The HSA in a statement, issued late on Monday, said that they would publicly screen a Hindi film on Tuesday to mark the country's Independence Day.

"This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups and pro-Meitei Manipur state government which have subjugated the tribals for decades," the statement said.

It claimed that over 20 Hmar women, some minors, were raped by cadres of rival "terror" group United National Liberation Front/Kangleipak Communist Party in 2006 in order to teach the villagers "a lesson" for supporting the Indian Army’s efforts in restoring law and order in Hmar Hills (now Pherzawl District).

"Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice," the statement added.

The HSA further noted that Hindi films have been banned in Manipur for over 20 years now. The last film that was publicly screened, as we understand, was "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998.

"We would be declaring our 'freedom' from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day," the statement added.

The HSA, however, did not disclose the name of the Hindi film to be screened on Tuesday.

