Hindu-Muslim narrative being kept, says Rakesh Tikait

Aligarh, Jan 26 Bharatiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait has said that the ""Hindu-Muslim" and "Jinnah" rhetoric will be kept alive in the state only till the state Assembly elections."

He cautioned his supporters and farmers "not to be influenced by such divisive statements, meant only for political gains".

Tikait, while talking to media in Aligarh, added the 'propaganda' is only for two and half months.

"People should be wary of the statements being given by the leaders from the 'Sarkari manch'. Though I cannot predict which party will form the next government, people will certainly not vote for such people," he said.

Rakesh Tikait's statement comes days after his brother and BKU Chief Naresh Tikait had appealed to his supporters and khaps of western Uttar Pradesh to ensure victory for the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

However, he later retracted his statement and added that he had made a 'mistake' in giving such a call publicly.

Tikait said that farmers are frustrated with the government as they are being forced to sell their crops at half of its price. He added that they are fully conscious of the importance of their choice in the forthcoming Assembly elections and do not need any prompting.

"The 13 months of training in Delhi at the time of the farmers' movement against the government's three contentious farm laws was enough for them to decide what they need to do. A massive farmers protest is scheduled on January 31 because the committee on minimum support price is yet to be formed by the Centre. The country where political leaders seek votes in the name of caste and religion can never progress," he added.

