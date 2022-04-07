Hiroshima to host Para World Sailing Championships

Wellington, April 7 Japan will host the 2022 Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships and Para World Sailing Championships on October 20-23 at Hiroshima Kannon Marina.

The move marks a major milestone in Asia it's the first time ever these championships for able-bodied and para sailors will be held simultaneously, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a welcome message to these combined events, saying: "We are pleased to announce that the Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championship and Para World Sailing championship Hansa Class 2022 will be held simultaneously this October in Hiroshima.

"I am hoping this competition will lead to a society where diversity is respected."

David Graham, CEO of World Sailing, sees this as a cornerstone for the growth of para sailing in the year that the global sailing governing body bids for the reinstatement of para sailing in the Paralympic Games.

"2022 is a crucial year for Para Sailing as we target the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games for the reinstatement of our sport.

"Our para sailing athletes are some of the most accomplished sailors in the world, representing one of the broadest ranges of physical and sensory abilities that we have ever seen in global sport, and inspiring the next generation."

China's sailor Xu Jingkun, a Paralympic sailor, is excited about the events to be held close to his home country.

"I am very happy that the Para World Sailing championship Hansa Class 2022 will be held in Hiroshima," he said. "I hope more people will pay attention to and participate in sailing so that sailing can become 'wings' providing the ability to ride the wind and waves."

