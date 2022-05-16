Honduran police arrest drug lord wanted by US

Tegucigalpa, May 16 The Honduran National Police announced that it has arrested Herlinda Bobadilla, leader of a drug trafficking group for whom the US had offered a $5 million reward.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said that the arrest occurred after an "intense confrontation" between officers and alleged drug traffickers in a mountainous area of the northern Colon department, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the operation, the dug lord's son, Tito Montes Bobadilla, also wanted by the US, was killed.

In 2019, the US sentenced another member of the family, Noe Montes Bobadilla, to 37 years in prison.

The Montes Bobadilla cartel, one of the largest in Honduras, was created in the 1990s.

It allegedly manages a drug trafficking network that extends through Colombia, Central America, Mexico to the US.

