Honduras demands respect for national sovereignty after criticism from US senator

Tegucigalpa, Nov 8 Honduran Foreign Affairs Minister Enrique Reina has demanded respect for national sovereignty and rejected criticism of its internal affairs after a US Senator claimed President Xiomara Castro governed with a "heavy hand".

"We completely reject these false, unfounded accusations," Reina said on Tuesday on social media platform X.

US Republican Senator Marco Rubio released a statement on Monday in which he alleged the Honduran President failed to respect the separation of powers in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rubio, who is from the US state of Florida and has Cuban roots, also condemned what he called acts of "violence" against opposition lawmakers in Honduras' National Congress, which Reina denied.

The dispute arises from the fact that on November 1, the Permanent Commission of Honduras' National Congress elected Johel Zelaya to serve as Acting Attorney General, and Mario Morazan as Deputy Attorney General.

The move aimed to overcome a deadlock, since the Honduran Congress failed earlier in the year to reach consensus to elect the attorneys general to head the Public Ministry.

However, it angered the main opposition parties, and has led to accusations and confrontations.

Reina also announced on social media that the Central American country is working closely with friendly governments such as Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela to "combat the trafficking of migrants and people, which is an inhumane crime".

