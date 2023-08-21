Hopefully there will be action in recovering Rs 56 cr from Sunny Deol, says Congress

New Delhi, Aug 21 Congress on Monday targeted the BJP government over the clarification by Bank of Baroda to not e-auction the property of party MP Sunny Deol saying that hopefully there will be action in recovering the Rs 56 crore owed to the bank by the actor.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said: “Undoubtedly, the public outcry and the media coverage has led the Bank of Baroda to issue a clarification on the so-called ‘technical reasons’ behind its withdrawal of its notice of yesterday regarding the property of BJP MP Sunny Deol. There will be no auction. Hopefully, there will be action in recovering the Rs. 56 crores owed to it by the BJP MP.”

Earlier, Ramesh, who is also party’s communications incharge, taunted the BJP government over withdrawal of bank notice to e-auction actor-turned-politician’s Juhu residence saying "wonder who triggered these technical reasons".

Taking to his social media handle X, the party's General Secretary said, “Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank.”

“This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'.

“Wonder who triggered these ‘technical reasons’?” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sunny Deol is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency.

The remarks from the Congress leaders comes after the Central government-owned mortgage lender, Bank of Baroda (BOB) laden with Rs 34,832.16 crore of gross non performing loans as on June 30, decided to withdraw its decision to auction actor Sunny Deol’s Mumbai property over a debt of Rs 56 crore and interest on it.

The decision comes a day after the bank advertised about e-auctioning of the actor’s property.

A newspaper advertisement on Monday said that "the sale notice I respect of Ajay Sing Deol alias Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to Technical Reasons” and listed the description of the property.

On Sunday, in the newspaper advertisement, that has been widely circulated in the social media, BOB said the borrower, Sunny Deol, owed the bank about Rs 55.99 crore plus interest and cost from December 26, 2022 onwards less recovery upto date.

Whether the bank mis-spelt the actor’s name as 'Ajay Sing Deol' instead of 'Ajay Singh Deol' is yet to be ascertained.

