Houthi militia says ready for peace talks with Saudi-led coalition

Sanaa, March 17 Yemen's Houthi militia announced that they are ready to negotiate with the Saudi-led coalition in an effort to end the country's seven-year civil war.

The Houthis said they "welcome dialogue with the coalition countries in any neutral country" which did not join the war in Yemen, Xinhua news agency quoted the militia-run al-Masirah TV as saying in a report.

The Houthi militia did not provide further details.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi militia overran much of the country militarily and seized all northern provinces, including Sanaa, in 2014.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after the Houthis forced him into exile.

Due to the conflict, Yemen remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world to date.

