"How can Kejriwal give 12 lakh jobs when..." Assam CM hits back AAP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 : After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam over unemployment, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader saying the situation in the northeast State is far better than that of the national capital.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that his government gave 12 lakh jobs, how he can give this many jobs in seven years when there are only 1.5 lakh job vacancies in Delhi? Our situation is better than people of Delhi," Sarma said.

He further said that he would write to Kejriwal over this and see if Delhi CM has the guts to reply.

"He has invited me to Delhi but I would like to say that I will go to the place where I want to go in Delhi and not the place he suggested. I will write a letter to him and if he has guts then he should reply it," added the Assam Chief Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday exhorted the people of Assam to choose AAP as an alternative to BJP and give AAP a chance to work in the State.

While addressing Sankalp Sabha, Kejriwal said, "If AAP will win, every child of Assam will get employment. With the speed with which Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving employment, I think it will take hundred years to provide jobs to all...Poor will never get education in a state where Chief Minister's wife runs private school."

The Delhi Chief Minister was on a visit to the Northeastern state to solidify AAP's presence in the state and to meet the AAP state workers.

The AAP supremo questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's work and accused him of doing "hate politics".

"People of Assam gave chance to every political party still no change happened. The current government of Assam came back in 2014, and our AAP came in 2015 in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He added, "Delhi got so developed, but Assam still did not develop. What did Himanta Biswa Sarma do? Nothing, he just did hate politics."

Lauding his governance in Delhi and Punjab, he stated, "There is unemployment in Assam. Paper leaks happen in Assam; someone is playing with the future of children. No paper leaks happen in Punjab and Delhi. If we get a chance in Assam we will work here and give our best. We gave employment to 12 lakh youth in Delhi."

Kejriwal visited Assam with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

