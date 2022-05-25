Hry workers to soon get healthcare facilities of civil hospitals

New Delhi, May 25 The workers in Haryana will soon be eligible to avail treatment facilities at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official, an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) will be signed between the state Health Department and Employees' State Insurance Corporation in order to provide healthcare facilities of civil hospitals to the workers of Haryana.

In this regard, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

While interacting with the mediapersons, the Union Minister praised the Haryana government for the proper implementation of labour welfare schemes.

In addition to the 500 bedded ESI Hospital that will be set up in Gurugram, Khattar apprised that 100-bedded five ESI Hospitals will also be set up in other cities.

Apart from the ESI hospitals, setting up a Nursing College and ESI Dispensaries were also discussed in Wednesday's meeting.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary at Union Ministry of Labor and Employment and Haryana Chief Minister's PS, V. Umashankar participated in the meeting.

