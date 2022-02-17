Humanitarian situation in Libya improves in fluid political crisis: UN

United Nations, Feb 17 The humanitarian situation in Libya has improved despite a tense political scene, said a UN spokesman on Wednesday.

There was a 40 per cent reduction in the number of people in need during the past year, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A drop from 1.3 million people to 800,000 in need was accompanied by a steady decrease in the number of internally displaced persons in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moments after announcing the positive humanitarian news at a regular briefing, Dujarric appealed for calm in Libya, in another political crisis.

"The security situation in Tripoli at this point remains calm," he said.

"Our message to all Libyan stakeholders, all those who have an influence on those stakeholders, is to work towards the stability of Libya and for all to refrain from any escalatory action."

Because there is calm, fewer people are in need, the spokesman said.

"Our message to all the Libyan parties is to ensure that that calm continues."

Due to the uncertain political situation, the humanitarian response plan issued in 2021 has been extended till the end of May and requests $75.3 million to assist 211,000 people on the ground in the greatest need.

A contingency plan is also in place should the security situation deteriorate, he said.

Key humanitarian needs are protection, access to critical services, such as healthcare and education; water and sanitation; and access to basic household goods and commodities, said the spokesman.

