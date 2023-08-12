Humanitarians in Sudan negotiate their way into hard-hit area of Khartoum: UN

United Nations, Aug 12 UN humanitarians in Sudan said they negotiated the way for colleagues to deliver relief into an extremely challenging area of the capital city Khartoum.

"This (Friday) morning, trucks carrying some 460 tons of supplies from the World Food Programme (WFP) reached Jabal Awlia in greater Khartoum, one of the areas hardest hit by the fighting," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.

The convoy was facilitated by OCHA, which engaged with the parties to the conflict to ensure that the trucks could safely reach their destination, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since late May, WFP has assisted more than 150,000 people in the greater Khartoum area, the humanitarians said.

The agency continues to scale up assistance to people fleeing Sudan's capital to neighbouring states such as Northern and River Nile states.

The humanitarians pointed out that WFP delivered food assistance in West Darfur State last week to around 15,400 people.

The office said western Darfur region also has proved very challenging because of the fighting, which broke out on April 15 between two military factions.

"Once again, we appeal to all parties to provide safe and unconditional humanitarian access to all parts of Sudan, including other hard-to-reach areas such as South Kordofan, and to all parts of Darfur, in particular North Darfur," OCHA added.

