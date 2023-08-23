Husband of Bihar BJP councilor succumbs to injuries in AIIMS

Patna, Aug 23 After battling for 22 days for his life at AIIMS Delhi, Nilesh Mukhiya who was shot-at near Patna Kurji More succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Nilesh Yadav alias Nilesh Mukhia (40) is husband of BJP councilor Suchita Singh, who is a ward councilor from ward number 22 in Kurji locality. He had received murder threat in the past and applied for the arms license.

Nilesh Mukhiya was on way to his office in a car when he was shot at by four bike-borne assailants at gate number 66 of Kurji Mor on July 31. He was immediately rushed to Kurji Holy Family Hospital and after the preliminary treatment he was shifted to a private hospital in Patliputra Colony.

Nilesh Mukhiya had sustained seven gunshot injuries including five in neck, one on jaw and another on his leg. Patna Police, following the broad daylight attack, had faced huge criticism for failing to intact the law and order situation of the city.

The doctors of Patliputra Colony’s hospital had removed seven bullets from his body. As his health was not improving, his family members decided to take him to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment.

He was airlifted on August 7.

