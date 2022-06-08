Hyderabad gang rape case: Telangana BJP demands CBI probe, says 'CM busy in farmhouse'

Seeking Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the May 28 gangrape of a 17-year old girl in Jubilee Hills Police Station area, Bharatiya Janata Party state incharge in Telangana Tarun Chugh on Wednesday alleged that a "Jungle raj" is going on in the state and the "Chief Minister is busy in the farmhouse".

"A jungle raj is going on in Telangana. Continuous atrocities are happening to girls...law and order have failed in the state," Chugh told ANI.

Accusing the state CM K. Chandrashekar Rao of not being able to do justice to the victim, he said, "CM is busy in the farmhouse and the home minister is not meeting anyone, the family is running the government on Twitter. So, to get justice for the girl we ask the case to be given to the Centre, as neither the state government nor the Telangana police has time."

In the conversation, he highlighted that the state police did not register an FIR in the case until BJP staged a protest on June 3.

"The incident took place in the car and for how many days the car was out? We don't know whose car it was! Was it a government or a non-government vehicle? Who has been involved? The statement has been changed many times," he said.

Alleging that the police are continuously trying to save the accused, he reiterated, "We don't have any hope of justice from the Telangana government. The BJP has been asking for a CBI probe into the matter since the beginning to give justice to the Girl and her parents, hence we have called for protests."

"CM KCR hasn't come out and said a single word on the incidents nor did he express grief, which depicts that KCR government is insensitive, they are not even competent at least they should be sensitive, he added.

However, the police have arrested six persons in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor