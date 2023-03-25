Hyderabad: Osmania University students stage protest over TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 25 : Osma University students on Friday staged a protest against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue in Hyderabad.

Heavy deployment of police force was made at Osma University in view of the protest. Many student leaders were taken into preventive custody by the police. Many political parties including Congress extended their support to the protest.

Addressing the media, National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader Balmuri Vankat said, "Though we have come to stage a protest peacefully to bring faith to the unemployed youth, we are being arrested. The Telangana movement was started in this same Osma University, but we are not being allowed to protest on the TSPSC issue here."

Protesting students demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or a judicial enquiry into the TSPSC paper leak issue.

A student leader at Osma University said, "We are protesting against the TSPSC paper leak issue. We demand a CBI enquiry or an enquiry by a sitting judge into the issue. We suspect that many higher officials are involved in this issue."

Many Congress leaders including the state party chief Revanth Reddy were kept under house arrest on Friday morning to avoid reaching the University campus. Heavy police were also deployed outside their residences.

On Thursday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought status report of the alleged TSPSC paper leak case from the top officials of the state.

As per Governor's instructions, Raj Bhavan wrote to the Telangana Chief Secretary, the TSPSC Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking the latest status of the case within 48 hours.

In the letter, it was asked to furnish a status report on the alleged paper leak case including Special Investigation Team's investigation status.

The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc.

This came a day after Telangana Congress leaders submitted a representation to Governor Soundararajan urging her to sanction prosecution against Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for the TSPSC exam paper leak.

The delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and including Madhu Yashki, Hanumanth Rao and Mallu Ravi on Wednesday met with Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum urging action against the minister as well as TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and IAS officer ta Ramachandran.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

