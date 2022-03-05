'I am not astrologer': Sharad Pawar on five state election result

The results of the Assembly elections in five states will be released on March 10. When NCP president Sharad Pawar was asked who will come to power in these five states, he gave a sarcastic answer. I am not in that bad space that I should take up astrology. I am not an astrologer. Let's see what happens, said Sharad Pawar.

Voting for the seventh and final phase will be held on March 7 in Uttar Pradesh. After that, the results of all the five states, including Uttar Pradesh, will be released on March 10. After that, it will be clear who will come to power in this state. Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Pune today and commented on various issues. At that time, he refrained from commenting on the results of these five states.

