I Have Always Maintained Decorum and Dignity With Every Member of Balasaheb Thackeray's Family, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Maharashtra earlier this week, called the Uddhav Thackeray-led political party “fake Shiv Sena”. Now in a special interview conducted by the joint managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Rishi Darda, the prime minister took a sharp dig at the Thackeray family and reacted on Uddhav's fake reaction jibe and heaped praise for late Balasaheb Thackeray. Speaking about the late Shiv Sena Supremo Modi said, "I have great respect for Balasaheb Thackeray and we are the ones working to take his legacy forward. He is one of the most important and influential leaders in the history of our country. Throughout his life, Balasaheb stood for politics that furthered national interest and was against appeasement politics. I have also maintained decorum and dignity with every member of Balasaheb's family, irrespective of the political dynamics. But as an admirer of Balasaheb, I am pained by certain things.

Continuing further he said, Mumbai and its people were so close to Balasaheb's heart. What would he have felt if he would have seen these people using those convicted in Mumbai bomb blasts for their campaigning? What would he have felt about these people allying with those who openly say they want to destroy Sanatan Dharma? What would Balasaheb have felt looking at these people aligning with those who celebrate Aurangzeb and abuse Savarkar. Can anyone claim to be upholding the legacy of Balasaheb after doing such things? Balasaheb always put principles above power. But now, it seems, power is everything for these people.

Earlier this year, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that Eknath Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena, pushing Uddhav Thackeray to the margins of Maharashtra's politics.Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar.