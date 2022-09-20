I have not become silent, am happy with ED probe: Swapna Suresh
By IANS | Published: September 20, 2022 03:48 PM 2022-09-20T15:48:05+5:30 2022-09-20T16:00:15+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 The prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Tuesday denied media reports ...
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 The prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Tuesday denied media reports that she has gone silent.
"There are reports coming which say that I have gone silent. I have not become silent. I am happy with the progress in the Enforcement Directorate's probe," said Suresh.
It was in June this year after a long gap that Suresh surfaced in the media and made grave allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter that they all had a role in smuggling of gold and currencies through the airport here.
For several days she hogged the limelight, but after a while she became silent.
"I have now got a job in Bengaluru, so is my friend Sarith. The Kerala Police did their best to see that I do not get it, but the Karnataka Police helped us. Now I will approach the court to see that I am able to join my new job," added Suresh.
She is presently out on bail in the gold smuggling case after being in jail for over a year after her arrest in July 2020.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app