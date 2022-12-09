I never called ex-COAS Gen Bajwa boss: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Dec 9 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he never called former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa as "boss" when he was in office.

Talking to YouTubers at his Zaman Park residence Lahore, he said: "I never called General Qamar Javed Bajwa 'boss' as I was the Prime Minister at that time,"

He claimed that he never wanted to appoint Lt-General Faiz Hameed as the COAS, The News reported.

"Propaganda was launched against him," he regretted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman claimed the homecoming of Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was part of the "National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II".

Suleman is set to return to Pakistan after ending his exile of over four years in London.

Khan said a society could not prosper until it was run under the principle of justice.

The former premier said the best way to stop incidents of religious extremism was provision of true information about religion to people.

He said he had complete trust in Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and added that "he would do as I say".

He admitted that he was unable to take action against mafias despite being in power.

About the audio leaks, Khan said those clips were leaked as part of a plan, The News reported.

"National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been a subordinate to the establishment before and has been laying hands only on the weak," Khan said replying to a question.

He said when his party came to power, the country was in the grips of many mafias, but the PTI government could not crack down on them, adding two families subverted the state institutions.

"Institutions became habitual of martial laws," he added.

