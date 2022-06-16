IANS CVoter Snap Poll: Indians divided over ruling BJP using ED for vendetta politics

New Delhi, June 16 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald case.

The Gandhi scion was grilled by the investigating agency for three days Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party attacked the Modi Government accusing it of using the probe agency against Rahul Gandhi for vendetta politics.

CVoter conducted a nationwide survey on behalf of to gauge the mood of the people on the issue as Congress leaders and party workers protested against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

As per the findings of the -CVoter IndiaTracker data, Ind were divided in their opinion on the issue.

During the survey, while 50 per cent of respondents said that the BJP Government at the Centre is doing vendetta politics in the case, almost the same number, 50 per cent, of those interviewed during the survey said that such allegations against the Central government were wrong.

Predictably, during the survey, while the majority of 59 per cent of the opposition supporters said that the Centre is using the ED for vendetta politics, 61 per cent of NDA voters disagreed with such accusations.

Interestingly, as per the survey data, while 74 per cent of Scheduled Caste and 62 per cent of Muslim respondents believed that BJP is misusing the investigating agency, 57 per cent of Upper Caste Hindu, 58 per cent Other Backward Class respondents said that probe against the Gandhis is fair.

During the survey, while majority 56 per cent of respondents from rural areas opined that the probe agency is investigating the matter without any pressure from the Modi government, 65 per cent of urban voters see questioning of Rahul Gandhi as politics of revenge by the BJP-led Centre.

