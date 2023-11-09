IDF fighter planes hit Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 9 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have said that its fighter jets have hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The IDF in a statement said on Wednesday that it hit the Hezbollah infrastructure that had fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Military posts and technological assets used by Hezbollah to attack Israel were destroyed, as per the statement.

The Israeli air power carried out the attacks in Lebanon across the Northern border and near Biranit.

Israel has warned the Hezbollah not to interfere in its ongoing war with Hamas after the October 7 massacre and mayhem of 1,400 people within Israel.

The Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah had in a televised address recently mocked at the Israeli intelligence failure to gauge on what was happening on October 7.

However, he did not call for a fight against Israel or rather opening a war front in the Northern border of Israel.

The US had also warned the Hezbollah of severe consequences if it commences attack against Israel.

