IDF frees woman soldier from Hamas captivity (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 30 In a major boost, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have freed a soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), in a joint statement on Monday, said that they have freed Private Ori Megidish during IDF ground operations in Gaza.

The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met her family.

The joint statement said that the IDF and the ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages.

