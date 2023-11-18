IDF to search for Hamas terrorists in South Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 18 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be launching its operations in South Gaza after it received intelligence reports of several Hamas' top leaders hiding out there.

With Gaza Strip being divided into North and South Gaza, and IDF taking control of the North side, there were intelligence reports that several top Hamas leaders have switched to South Gaza and therefore this move has been anounced.

IDF itself has admitted of around eight lakh people from North Gaza are being displaced to Southern Gaza. The United Nations Relief Welfare Agency (UNRWA) has already said that its centres in South Gaza were flooded with people and that there were several difficulties following this huge forced migration.

The IDF in a statement on late Friday night said that the force is working in a systematic manner and that the Hamas terror outfit would be eradicated soon.

The IDF is also in pursuit of the details of hostages who were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists from Southern Israel on October 7 after massacre and mayhem. The IDF, according to its officers said that the army has certain intelligence inputs regarding the location of the hostages.

The bodies of two women hostages were recovered near the premises of Al- Shifa hospital on Friday.

