"If a girl is mature at 16, she can get married at 16" Samajwadi MP's shocking remarks on marriage age

We are in the society where our leaders only criticize the women on their clothes, personality and marriage. Are we doing right thing by electing this kind of leaders for the country's welfare? And on the same note, two big leaders of well known party facing criticism for their comments on women marriage.



Yesterday the Union Cabinate approved the proposal, which was for to increase the legal age of girls marriage from 18 to 21 years old. After the bill passed by the government two Samajwadi Party has come to in discussion for expressing their opposition on the new law.



The two leaders name are MP Syed Tufail Hasan and MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq.



Speaking to the ANI news agency Syed Tufail Hasan the MP of Samajwadi Party said "The fertility age of women ranges from 16-17 years to 30 years. Proposals for marriage start coming at the age of 16. If the marriage is delayed, there are two disadvantages: One is the possibility of infertility. The second is that children are not settled when one is ageing. When you are in your last decade or so of life, your children are still students. We are breaking the natural cycle."

#WATCH | Girls should be married when they attain age of fertility. There is nothing wrong if a mature girl is married at 16. If she can vote at age of 18, why can't she marry?: Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan on Govt's decision to raise legal age of marriage for women to 21 years pic.twitter.com/UZxHrMcjrh — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021



He further added "I believe that when a girl is mature and attains the age of fertility, she should get married. If a girl is mature at 16, she can get married at 16. If she can vote at 18, why can't she get married?".

While MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, "India a poor country and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age... I will not support this Bill in Parliament."



This comments of two MP's are receiving so much criticism from the public.