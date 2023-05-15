"If demands not met will do an andolan": Sachin Pilot warns his own govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 : Issuing a stern warning to his own government led by Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday categorically stated that if his demands are not met by the "end of this month" then he will launch "andolan" (movement) to compel the state government to act.

The former Deputy CM has put forward three demands - action against corruption charges on the previous BJP government, disbandment and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the paper leaks - and demanded action by the end of this month.

Addressing the people on the last day of the 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra', Pilot said, "Today is the last day of our 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' is ending. But I want to say that all the three demands of ours should be met".

Stating that the people are his only 'capital', the Congress leader said that he will carry out an 'andolan' across the state in case his demands are not met.

"This time I did an 'anshan' in a 'Gandhiwaadi' manner. But, if our demands are not met by the end of this month, I will hold an 'andolan' along with the public in the entire state. We will walk through the streets, towns and villages along with the people. We will continue to raise the issues of the public and fight for their justice," he said.

Pilot added, "We don't have anything of our own. We just wore the shoes and started the yatra. I didn't even had any expectations of who will come in the yatra. But, people turned up in huge numbers on such short notice. Now, the only capital that we have is the public. Along with them, we will do the 'andolan', we will reach every corner of the state and bring justice".

Pilot had started his yatra on May 11 to protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the State.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

When asked about the unity in the Rajasthan Congress in view of upcoming State polls, Pilot said, "Neither do I hurl allegations at anyone nor do I have any rift with anyone on an individual level."

Earlier on Sunday, he said that he has been receiving the support of the people as the issues he had raised are "essential".

Pilot who has been vocal about the "inaction" by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government regarding the alleged corruption during the previous BJP government in the State, said that he and the Chief Minister have to fight "unitedly" against corruption, however, alleged that Gehlot has not taken steps in this regard.

"We are getting people's support because our issues are essential. The chief minister is the face of the state and CM Ashok Gehlot and I will have to unitedly fight against cases of corruption. But the Chief Minister has not taken any action I have been writing letters for a long time to take action against issues of corruption," Pilot toldon the fourth day of his yatra.

He added, "We need to change the entire system and make it transparent as paper leak is a serious issue and needs to be resolved. Middle-class suffers the most because of corruption and the allegations we had put on the Bommai-led government have proved to be right and this is why people have voted for us in Karnataka.

