If J&K situation good, Amit Shah should walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk: Rahul

Srinagar, Jan 29 Throwing a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that if the situation is so good in J&K, then he should walk to Srinagar's Lal Chowk from Jammu.

Responding to questions on the BJP's claims that there is peace in J&K, he said: "There are targeted killings in the state, bomb blasts happening, what security personnel are talking indicates that the situation is not good... if the BJP thinks so, why doesn't Amit Shah walk to Lal Chowk from Jammu."

Gandhi said people are in pain in the state and the Congress is of the view that restoration of statehood and democratic process is the first step.

He said his ancestors moved from Kashmir to Allahabad and he was moving towards Kashmir with love and affection.

Gandhi said that he looking forward with an open mind, and asserted that on Article 370, he stands by the Congress Working Committee resolution.

The Congress leader, along with many fellow marchers started the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on September 7 and hoisted the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday after completing a 3,970 km walk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor