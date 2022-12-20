"If the Gandhi family likes such language..." Smriti Irani tears into Congress over 'indecent remarks'

After Congress leader Ajay Rai stoked fresh controversy over his "latke-jhatke" remark about Smriti Irani, the Union Minister on Tuesday asked if such "indecent" statements are made to "please" the Gandhi family.

The Minister said that such "abuses" reveal the "true character" of the Gandhi family, in the presence of which many of the "foul" statements were made.

Irani's remarks came after Congress leader Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh party chief, said that Irani comes to her constituency Amethi only to do "latke-jhatke" and goes away.

Speaking to ANI, Irani asked why is it that the Congress leaders feel that using such language will "please" the top leadership of the party.

"Using inappropriate words for the Army, making derogatory remarks against a woman representative who has defeated their party president, and calling common Indians who were a part of the freedom struggle a "dog", why do the Congress leaders feel that by using such indecent language, the Gandhi family will be pleased?" she said.

Further inquiring if the Gandhi family encourages such behaviour of its leaders, Irani said that the remarks reveal their "true character".

"What is the culture which the Gandhi family has certified in Congress? Many of the derogatory remarks were made in the presence of the Gandhi family. Is it that the Gandhi family encourages such indecent behaviour? The basic question is, will the Gandhi family let you progress if you use such foul abuses? If yes, then this reveals the true character of the Gandhi family. If the Gandhi family likes such language why will leaders apologise?" Irani said.

The Minister said that it is not the culture of India and Varanasi to make derogatory remarks against women.

"I know Banaras, India. In our culture, in our civilization, it is not a matter of our culture to make indecent comments towards women. This may be a mirror of Congress's political culture, but it is neither Kashi's culture nor such words that are any description of our politics or cultural and social makeup," she said.

Earlier on Monday, talking about Irani, who had dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion Amethi in the 2019 elections, giving an unflattering reference to dance moves Rai said, "She only visits the constituency and 'latke-jhatke dekar chali jaati hain (She does 'latke jhatke' and goes away).

( With inputs from ANI )

