Illicit liquor eradicated during AIADMK period has come back: Palaniswami

Chennai, May 20 AIADMK co-Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said that the illicit liquor which was eradicated during his rule has again become rampant in the state now.

In a statement, he said that the seizure of illicit liquor and brews at the Marina was a matter of concern, and could not have happened without the knowledge of the police as police headquarters was just opposite it.

He also alleged said that sale of drugs were taking place from Chennai to Kanniyakumari and that this was taking place in connivance with the ruling DMK cadres and police.

Palaniswami said that he had raised the issue of illicit liquor in the Assembly and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had resorted to compare the number of drug cases filed during the AIADMK regime.

He also alleged that sale of narcotic drugs and illicit liquor was on the rise in the state ever since the DMK came to power, and that the women of the state are concerned with the impact of the activities on their families.

