I'm just 'pradhan sevak' of 130 crore people: Modi

Shimla, May 31 Donning a Himachali cap, Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the last eight years of his government, he never thought of himself as the Prime Minister (PM), but as a 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country.

Also all these years were devoted to welfare of the people, good governance and security of each Indian.

"In the last eight years not even once did I vision myself as the PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of the PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM. I'm just a pradhan sevak of 130 crore people who are everything in my life and my life is also for you," Modi said addressing a huge gathering at the historic Ridge.

Amid the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Prime Minister Modi earlier reached Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathizers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

Amid the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, whom Modi described as his friend, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on the dais, Modi in his 40-minute address in Hindi said, "Today is a very special day in my life. I am privileged that I was given a chance to honour my motherland. I am thankful to you all who have come in such a large number to bestow their blessings."

Saying that nearly 200 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, he said, "During this Covid-19 pandemic, I also got the chance to take care of the children who lost their parents to the disease. Our government took the decision to look after these children. I also sent some monetary assistance to these children through cheques yesterday."

Sounding poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh later this year, Modi listed out the achievements of the BJP government in Centre. "Before 2014, there was concern about the security of the country, today we are proud of surgical strike-air strike.

"Our motto is to empower the poor and address each and every problem they face."

During the roadshow, Modi came out of the cavalcade and accepted greetings of the people by taking a stroll on The Mall. Chief Minister Thakur was accompanying him.

The focus of the visit is the Assembly polls, which are slated later this year, in the hill state. Modi often recalls his special bond with the state. He is also trying to keep his party's 'double engine government' on the track by recapitulating milestones the state achieved through Centre's welfare schemes.

Speaking at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, Thakur hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we have recovered from the Covid crisis. The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last four years.

"With your blessings, we will form our government again in Himachal Pradesh," an elated Thakur said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said, "I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor