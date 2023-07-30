Improvement evident in Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition since Saturday: CPI(M) leader

Kolkata, July 30 The medical conditions of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have improved to a great extent from Saturday when he was admitted at a Kolkata-based hospital with severe medical complications, Bhattacharjee’s close comrade and CPI (M) politburo member Surjya Kanta Mishra said.

Surjya Kanta Mishra, who is himself a qualified medical practitioner, met the former chief minister at the private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

Mishra, the former leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly and also a heavyweight minister in the Bhattacharjee-led 7th Left Front government in West Bengal, claimed that there had been improvement in the former chief minister’s medical conditions from what it was on Saturday afternoon.

“I came to meet him not as a physician but as a fellow-comrade. His medical conditions have improved. He has started responding to calls. The difference between his present condition and what it was on Saturday is evident,” Mishra told media persons while coming out of the hospital.

As per the last medical bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon by the hospital authorities, the former chief minister is 'haemodynamically' stable which means that his blood flow is stable.

Earlier in the morning, the hospital sources said that the condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continued to be critical.

Despite being a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient for quite some time, Bhattacharjee had always been reluctant on getting admitted to hospital and preferred being treated at his two-room apartment where he resides with his wife Meera Bhattacharjee. His close associates recall how he insisted on being released and going back to his home in past when he was admitted to hospital after his health conditions turned critical.

