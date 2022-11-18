Imran claims Army chief, President discussed 'early elections'

Lahore, Nov 18 PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Friday that Pakistan President Arif Alvi has met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss immediate and transparent elections, according to a media.

Earlier on Friday, President Alvi said that he will follow through on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice regarding the high-level appointment and he could not create hurdles in the much-anticipated process, Geo News reported.

Sources told Geo News that Khan made the claim during an informal discussion with senior journalists in Lahore, where he also spoke regarding the army chief's appointment.

"Appointment of the chief of the armed forces should be done like that of the Supreme Court's chief justice," Khan said, according to the sources.

The PTI chairman also claimed that the incumbent government is making proposed amendments to the Army Act for its own benefit.

"The proposed amendment to the Army Act will be challenged in the Supreme Court," the former prime minister said and informed journalists that he hasn't met General Bajwa in Lahore, Geo News reported.

Speaking about hitting the road during his party's long march as it moves ahead in Punjab's Gujar Khan, the PTI chief said that his doctors will examine him on Saturday and give their opinion accordingly.

"I will lead the long march myself from Rawalpindi," the PTI chief said, according to sources.

Commenting on his attacker being presented in the court a day earlier, as per sources, the PTI chairman said: "Prime suspect of the Wazirabad attack was produced in the court after 14 days. I'm afraid that the evidence will be lost in these 14 days."

Khan said that the biggest hurdle in the registration of the first information report (FIR) in relation to his attempted assassination was the former Inspector-General of Police in Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

