Imran invites nation to participate in PTI's March 27 power show

Islamabad, March 24 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited the nation to participate in the ruling PTI's March 27 power show at Islamabad's Parade Ground, calling on the people to join him in "standing against evil", Dawn reported.

"Brazenly, in front of everyone, a gang of thieves has been looting the country for the past 30 years and indulging in corruption," he said.

Khan said that this "gang" had united and put a price on the "conscience" of public representatives, adding that these public representatives "were being bought".

"I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime(s) being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money."

The whole country should know that no one should have the guts to participate in horse-trading after this, he said.

The Prime Minister's message comes as the government is facing a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition's no-confidence resolution against Khan on Friday at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, the premier was informed that the party's allies had decided to side with the opposition, causing the ruling PTI to gear up efforts to appease its annoyed coalition partners.

