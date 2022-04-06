Imran Khan attempted to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

Karachi, April 6 The disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Amir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to sack the Pak Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and he was a witness to it, The News reported.

In a video message which went viral on social media, he said the prime minister discussed the matter with him and the PM said, "I am going to remove COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa." He claimed that he knew many secrets and if he made them public, it would create a rumpus.

He said that there was no truth in the existence of any threat letter. The alleged 'threat letter' claimed by the PM Khan was written by Asad Qaiser, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in the scheme. He also warned Pak President Arif Alvi to refrain from issuing baseless directives from the Presidency.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the main character behind the so-called 'threat letter', former Pak ambassador to the US Asad Majid, was transferred to Belgium just a day before Imran Khan came up with the conspiracy drama to gain public sympathy, Dawn reported.

"The so-called 'threat letter' was drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's ambassador to the US Asad Majid was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before Imran Khan waved the letter at a public meeting. Why is this letter not presented before the Supreme Court and the nation? In fact there is no such (threat) letter," Nawaz said.

