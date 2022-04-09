Imran Khan holds emergency cabinet meeting to discuss 'surprise'

Islamabad, April 9 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has held an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet, the media reported.

Pakistan Federal Science Minister Shibli Faraz told reporters that a "surprise" was discussed at the meeting, adding that the prime minister could go to the Parliament at any moment, Samaa TV reported.

The federal minister said that the cabinet did not discuss mass resignations.

Several key decisions were expected at the meeting which will review the prevailing situation in the country.

Federal ministers Pevez Khattak, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and others arrived at the Prime Minister House for the meeting, which began shortly after 9 p.m.

Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, but the session has dragged on for several hours as the PTI attempted to file a petition against the Supreme Court ruling.

The meeting may decide on filing a reference against the chief election commissioner (CEC) over his statement before the Supreme Court in which he said that general elections were not possible for the next seven months, Samaa TV reported.

The reference, which will be sent to the Supreme Judicial Council, seeks the removal of the CEC over his failure to fulfill his constitutional obligations as the ECP is required to hold general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The reference, under Article 215 of the constitution, targets not only the CEC but two other members of the ECP.

