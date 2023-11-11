Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi may be arrested: Sources

Islamabad, Nov 11 Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently jailed, might also be arrested in the near future, sources said.

The informed sources said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is cross checking certain pieces of “evidence”, which if confirmed, will change the status of Bushra Bibi from a “witness” to “accused” and she might be arrested as well, The News reported.

The evidence, it is said, pertains to some financial transactions that Bushra Bibi allegedly received.

The latest report, leaked to the media and the follow-up press conferences on the subject by PML-N and MQM, about Farah Shahzadi are also a prelude to some added problems for Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the NAB has also accelerated its probe towards conclusion in Imran Khan’s alleged corruption cases - Toshakhana and the UK’s NCA (National Crime Agency.

The NAC’s 190 million pounds case is also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the sources, the Bureau may soon conclude these probes and decide about filing of references against Imran Khan.

On Thursday, news about the alleged corruption of Farah Shahzadi was reported by different TV channels while quoting government sources.

Later, PML-N’s Atta Tarar held a detailed press conference on Farah’s alleged corruption and linked her with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, The News reported.

It was claimed that Farah’s declared and non-declared assets had grown by a staggering 4,520 million PKR from 2017 to 2020. It was reported,

“The government sources released a public report on Thursday, alleging Farah Gogi did massive corruption during the PTI government. Over Rs14 billion are lying in 102 bank accounts of Farah Gogi, her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar and their partners. The declared and non-declared assets of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi increased by Rs4,520 million from 2017 to 2020.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor